Google Pixel Watch Important Details Leaked: Check Features, USPs, Design & More!

October 6 is the big day for the launch of the Google Pixel watch. There have already been some leaks and rumors about the watch, and here are some more.

Days ahead of the launch, some more leaks have revealed design and key features of the Pixel watch.

Google Pixel Watch Key Features Revealed

According to the leaked promotional materials, it will have a 5ATM water-resistant chassis and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. It will have health monitoring capabilities such an ECG monitor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker. Emergency mode, easy pairing with Pixel Buds, and a 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription are further features.

A Pixel Watch advertisement was leaked by tipster Snoopy Tech, which verifies some of its important features. It states that there will be 3 finishes for the smartwatch’s elegant design.

It is anticipated to come in hues including matte black, silver, and gold, as was already mentioned. Google will be providing metal bands for Pixel Watch owners later this winter, according to the disclaimer that can be seen in the film.

Features Spotted On Google Pixel Watch

Heart rate monitoring, maps for Wear OS, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, Help by Google, and Health by Fitbit are among the additional capabilities that are made clear in the movie.

The launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones in the Indian market has been confirmed by tech giant Google.

Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with an upgraded Tensor chipset.

Additionally, various Pixel Watch marketing materials have been made available on the “Google News” Telegram channel. One of them, pictured above, reveals that in addition to the smartwatch and sports bands (in both large and small sizes), the Pixel Watch retail box will also feature a USB-C magnetic charging cable and a quick start manual.

The leak also indicates that the Pixel Watch will integrate Gmail and Google Calendar, maybe through notifications. Additionally, it states that the Pixel Watch will have a day-long battery life.

According to rumours, the Pixel Watch’s Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version will cost $349, while its LTE version could cost $399.

The launch of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is all set to happen on October 6. The Pixel Watch will also make an entry along with these two phones.

The launch is scheduled for 7.30 p.m. in India. Flipkart has also set up a dedicated page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, confirming that the two phones will be available on the platform in India.