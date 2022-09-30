SalesForce Will Have 10,000 Strong Workforce In India: Hiring Will Increase By 33%

Salesforce India will increase its headcount in the country to 10,000 by January next year from 7,500-plus currently, its chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya has said.

Bhattacharya further said that in the order of priority, the focus areas for Salesforce in India are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, services and social services.

Salesforce India to Increase Headcount from 7500 to 10000

“We are (Salesforce India’s headcount) at about 7,500 plus. We are expecting that we will end FY23, which for us ends in January of 2023… we expect to be in the range of 10,000,” she told PTI in an interview.

Currently, cloud-based services provider Salesforce has offices in six Indian cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Jaipur.

Salesforce increased its headcount significantly in India during the pandemic to 7,500 from 2,500 in April 2020.

Replying to a question on flexible and hybrid work culture post-pandemic, she said, “We will see more and more workforce returning to the workplaces.”

Bhattacharya pointed out that when people come back to offices, the sense of collaboration and belonging increases.

“Because what we are also seeing is that if you don’t get them to come to the office and connect, then it becomes more and more difficult to create the DNA of an organisation,” she said.

While also noting that some amount of working hybrid is important, she said there are multi-generational families at home and due to lack of space, it is a little difficult to work from home for many people.

Speaking about the work culture, Bhattacharya said that it will evolve into a kind of model where there will be more people coming to the office in more days, but work from home will also continue depending upon their convenience.

Sought After Skills

Touching upon the topic of the next set of skills Indian youth need to learn, she said that the youth needs to learn niche technology such as those that are used by Software as a Service (or SaaS) companies and cloud-based companies.

She also said that due to so much legacy industry, skills such as analytics and integration are very much in demand.

She also said that nobody knows or has any idea about how cyber security will evolve, hence it is another area where skills are very much in demand.

She said that “Without the help of technology, you can’t remain nimble and agile, and cannot possibly meet the demands of the changing needs of the people.”

The country will see the much awaited increase in GDP which will be driven by the ability of people to adopt digital. She said that “Because we have a young population that seems to be not only aware but capable of changing and adapting very fast”.

Salesforce India CEO said the technology and finance are getting very closely aligned and said that “Without technology, you will not be able to see the kind of growth in finance that you would otherwise have.”

Speaking about productivity and efficiency, she said that it is actually digital becomes such an important part.