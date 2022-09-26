With Rs 4700 Crore Wealth, This Woman Becomes India’s Youngest Self-made Woman Entrepreneur!
As per the latest data revealed by the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Neha Narkhede has featured as the ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’.
Neha Narkhede: Youngest Self-made Woman Entrepreneur’
According to Forbes, Narkhede, an Indian American has also featured on lists such as The World’s Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America’s Self-Made Women (2022, ranked 57).
Pune Born Girl Makes It Huge!
For the unaware, here is all you need to know about her:
- Aged thirty-seven, she was born in Pune. Her alma mater includes Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), University of Pune, and Georgia Tech.
- Narkhede, who has been ranked 336 in the Hurun India Rich List with an estimated wealth of ?4,700 crore, co-created Apache Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. She also co-founded and is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of cloud company Confluent.
Let’s spend more time to figure out what this company does. The company is focused on the open-source Apache Kafka real-time messaging technology that Kreps, Neha, and Jun created and developed. The company provides key business intelligence insights through real-time data exploration.
The project which started in 2010, Kafka, was built to handle all the data flowing through a company and to do it in near real time. Often used as a central repository of streams, where events are stored in Kafka for an intermediate period before they are routed elsewhere in a data cluster for further processing and analysis.
Kafka is used for real-time analysis by Netflix, Airbnb, Hotels.com, Uber, Spotify, Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Wal-Mart, etc.
To reduce Credit Card fraud, Kafka is all adopted by Finance service firms. Since its start, the company has raised nearly $31 million in venture capital funding.
- She is currently based in Palo Alto, California. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been, since March 2020, working as an independent tech entrepreneur, investor, and advisor.
- Previously, she was employed with Oracle and LinkedIn, respectively. In 2014, Narkhede and two colleagues left LinkedIn to co-found Confluent, which helps organizations process large amounts of data on Apache Kafka, Forbes said.
- Since January 2020, she has been a board member with Confluent. The position followed her stint as the company’s CTO, which began in September 2014.
