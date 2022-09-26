With Rs 4700 Crore Wealth, This Woman Becomes India’s Youngest Self-made Woman Entrepreneur!

As per the latest data revealed by the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Neha Narkhede has featured as the ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’.

Neha Narkhede: Youngest Self-made Woman Entrepreneur’

According to Forbes, Narkhede, an Indian American has also featured on lists such as The World’s Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America’s Self-Made Women (2022, ranked 57).

Pune Born Girl Makes It Huge!

For the unaware, here is all you need to know about her:

Aged thirty-seven, she was born in Pune. Her alma mater includes Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), University of Pune, and Georgia Tech.

Narkhede, who has been ranked 336 in the Hurun India Rich List with an estimated wealth of ?4,700 crore, co-created Apache Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. She also co-founded and is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of cloud company Confluent.

Let’s spend more time to figure out what this company does. The company is focused on the open-source Apache Kafka real-time messaging technology that Kreps, Neha, and Jun created and developed. The company provides key business intelligence insights through real-time data exploration.

The project which started in 2010, Kafka, was built to handle all the data flowing through a company and to do it in near real time. Often used as a central repository of streams, where events are stored in Kafka for an intermediate period before they are routed elsewhere in a data cluster for further processing and analysis.

Kafka is used for real-time analysis by Netflix, Airbnb, Hotels.com, Uber, Spotify, Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Wal-Mart, etc.

To reduce Credit Card fraud, Kafka is all adopted by Finance service firms. Since its start, the company has raised nearly $31 million in venture capital funding.