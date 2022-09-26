This Is How You Can Prevent Mobile Phones From Exploding: Very Imp Information For Mobile Batteries

We are becoming increasingly dependent on mobile phones, which will continue as and how technology advances.

However, what we don’t realize is the harm that comes from the overuse of mobile phones, and one major damage that they cause is battery explosions.

Mobile Phone Battery Overheating

As we reported earlier, in a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy from Maharashtra lost his 4 fingers of left hand, due to a mobile phone explosion. This was a cheap Chinese phone, and Rs 1500 was paid for three units of I KAll K72 feature phone.

It is very important that we keep an eye out for the batteries in our phones.

Causes of Battery Explosion

As of today, mobile phones are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which contain a balance of positive and negative electrodes for charging. According to a report, the inner components of a battery can cause a volatile reaction and cause a fire.

Additionally, excessive heating can cause a mobile phone battery to explode. However, the causes of mobile phone overheating can vary. Physical damage to a battery can disrupt its operation, as can leaving a phone in the sun for too long, overworking the CPU, or a charging error.

Overworking your phone might also cause the battery to overheat. If you are running multiple apps all the time on the device, there’s a good chance that your battery is overheating.

How To Recognize Battery Issues?

Your phone might make popping or hissing sounds, and there also might be the smell of burning plastic or chemicals. These are some major issues that should never be ignored.

Some other issues that are noticeable are battery draining at a quicker rate, phone heating up on usage, and charging cycles not charging the device fully.

How To Prevent Battery Heating Issues?

Do not leave your phone charging overnight. Avoid using the phone for extended periods of time. You should never sleep with your phone under your pillow. If the phones are left on the dashboard, they can become hot. Only service your phone at authorised service centres.

