Delhi Metro Passengers No Longer Need To Carry Card, Token For Travelling! Pay Directly With Card

If you travel by the Delhi Metro, your travels have been made easier! Henceforth, there will be no need for a token or a recharge smartcard.

Instead, you will be able to pay the fare directly with your credit or debit card.

How does this work? Read on for all the details!

For metro travel, you will not need to bring a token or recharge your smart card. You can now easily pay your metro fare with your bank’s debit or credit card. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is installing the most recent automatic fare machines for this purpose.

A new rule, New AFC at 44 Station, has been introduced, wherein, you will be able to pay the metro fare with debit and credit cards, Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code-based ticketing mobile phones, and paper QR tickets.

During the fourth phase, DMRC began installing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems at 44 stations. That is, you will soon have access to this facility. Aside from that, the AFC gates installed at the current station will be updated.

New Service Will Encourage Digitalization Of Services

According to a DMRC official, the new system will encourage more digitization of services in addition to cashless and human error-free transactions. The AFC firmware is also being upgraded by Metro Corporation. Passengers will be able to use their credit or debit card as a smart card with this. This service is currently only available on the capital’s Airport Express Line.

Through the RuPay portal, DMRC’s system will accept transactions from all banks. The new system will also aid in the development of more ‘fare zones’ in the metro network.

As per a DMRC spokesperson, penalty deduction will also be possible through the smart card. At the moment, a passenger must pay the inflated price upon exit. The passenger must go to the customer service window for this. Penalty payments in this new system can only be made using a smart card.

In the customer service areas of Phase I and II stations, DMRC will also integrate POS terminals with ticketing machines. This smart card can also be recharged at a point of sale.