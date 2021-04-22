Mumbai Local Banned For General Public: Only These Passengers Will Be Allowed (Full Details)

Mumbai Local Banned For General Public: Only These Passengers Will Be Allowed (Full Details)

We all are well aware of the rising rate of COVID-19 infected people in India, and Maharashtra is the state that is the worst hit.



The government of Maharashtra has renewed the rules of the restriction on the citizens, under the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, and this includes restrictions on public transport.



These restrictions will be effective from 8 pm on 22 April till 7 am on 1 May, 2021.



What restrictions will be placed on public transport? Read on to find out!



Maharashtra Govt Puts Restrictions On Public Transport: All You Need To Know



Here are all the details about the restrictions on public transport throughout the state:



Tickets or passes will be issued to all govt personnel (State/Central/local) on the basis of govt-issued identity cards to travel in the suburban trains. Tickets or passes will be issued to all medical personnel on the basis of an identity card issued by the concerned medical organization to travel in the suburban trains. This includes doctors, paramedics, lab technicians, hospitals, and medical clinic staff, etc. Specially abled people, people in need of medical treatment will be allowed to travel, along with one person to accompany those who need it. State govt or local government-owned public buses will run at 50% of the capacity. There will be no standing passengers. As of now, the number of local train services running on the Mumbai suburban network is 2,985. This makes up for 95% of the total 3141 services which were operated by the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions for Inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses are as follows:

