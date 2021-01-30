Top Upcoming Smartphones February: Mi 11, Redmi K40, Redmi Note 10 Pro, OnePlus 9, Realme X7, Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus 9 Lite

Upcoming Smartphones February? Xiaomi has confirmed two new flagships for India. Global VP Manu Kumar Jain shared on Twitter about the launch of two new powerful Mi devices in India. Xiaomi will soon be launching two new flagships in the country, said to be Mi 11 and either Redmi K40, a new Mi 10 variant or Mi 11 Lite. The next few weeks will see some major smartphone releases in the country.



Given the fact, Jain confirmed it to be top-end flagships, it’s being speculated to be Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 and Redmi K40 or a new Mi 10 variant with Snapdragon 870.



From OnePlus 9 series to Mi 11 series to Redmi Note 10 series, the much-awaited smartphones in different price categories will release in India. OnePlus 9 Lite is said to be launching as soon as February to be later joined by OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.



The Note 10 devices are said to be launching in February alongside Mi 11 series. Industry insider Ishan Agarwal told 91mobiles that Redmi Note 10 series launch will happen in a few weeks, expected in February.



Redmi Note 10 prices in India are also said to be very aggressive given competitors.



Mi 11 India launch will happen by February. Xiaomi is already prepping up on Mi 11 Global units, and Mi 11 India availability could get confirmed in a while. The Xiaomi flagship launched with the latest Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 888 and 108MP cameras. The company is yet to announce Mi 11 Pro, the Pro model of the series.



OnePlus 9 Lite

OnePlus 9 Lite price has been tipped. The device is rumoured to be the first smartphone to run on Snapdragon 870. A new leak has revealed the OnePlus 9 Lite price including key specifications. The Lite version of the upcoming OnePlus flagship is said to be made available in two models: LE2100 and LE2101, expected to be two storage versions. OnePlus 9 Lite launch could happen by March.



OnePlus 9 Lite will reportedly arm Snapdragon 870, the newly announced Qualcomm SoC, a lite version of the flagship Snapdragon 888. Coming to leaked OnePlus 9 Lite specs, reports say it will pack in Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with a 90Hz / 120Hz AMOLED panel and also 65W fast charging.



Further, the OnePlus device may have the same camera optics as OnePlus 8T. The 8T has a four camera system at the back donning a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an aperture of F/1.7 with support for both OIS and EIS. The main 48MP sensor pairs with two more lenses: 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.



Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro India launch dates launch in India are tipped. The Note 10 devices are said to be launching in February alongside Mi 11 series. Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G launch could happen first and come to India. The company is expected to ship a 120Hz AMOLED display this time as per the sources with 64MP powered quad rear cameras. 33W fast charging technology is expected on Redmi Note 10 and the slightly toned-down Redmi Note 10 Lite.



Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 750G / Dimensity 820 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and MIUI 12.5 powered Android 11 OS.



Coming to battery, Redmi Note 10 will fit in a similar sized battery with support for at least 33W fast charging this time. The just launched Redmi Note 9 features a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Battery on Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to stay around 5,000mAh with faster fast charging support on Note 10 Pro.



Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro

The second Mi flagship expected to launch in India could be Redmi K40 or a new Mi 10 variant. Given the fact, Jain already confirmed a flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 870, it’s being speculated to be the upcoming Redmi K40. The device is said to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 870 chipset. The new SoC was announced this week as a sub-flagship processor positioned below Snapdragon 888 SoC. It’s an upgrade over Snapdragon 865+ SoC offering incrementally improved performance, connectivity and efficiency.

Weibing also hinted at an AMOLED display for the Redmi K40, but not a 3D curved design as Mi 11. Redmi K40 will come at a reasonable pricing offering longer battery life and similar premium experience. Redmi K40 series launch has been officially confirmed by Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing. He took to Weibo, the microblogging website revealing some key features of the upcoming flagship K40 series.



Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi is already prepping up on Mi 11 Global units, and Mi 11 India availability could get confirmed in a while. Mi 11 India launch is expected by February / March, depending upon the global availability and Mi 11 Pro launch. The company will probably unveil Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite in the country in short intervals. At FCC, Mi 11 was cleared with three memory configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The same models are expected to be brought to India.



Mi 11 price in China will start at CNY 3,999 for the base 8GB and 128GB option. It’s around Rs 45,000. As per the rumours, Mi 11 price in India may start at Rs 44,999 which will directly challenge the likes of OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 Mini.



Some earlier reports suggest that Mi 11 Lite could come to India as a rebranded Poco F2, but the rumours were later refuted. The device was earlier spotted on FCC certification site. The leaked specifications will include a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options. Mi 11 Lite is going to be a toned-down variant of the recently-launched affordable Xiaomi flagship, Mi 11.



OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 launch date tipped again. OnePlus 9 Pro price has been leaked as well alongside launch date, and it’s said to be happening in early 2021. The OnePlus 9 series launch will launch in the later part of first quarter of 2021. Previously, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro CAD renders confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus phones will come with curved displays.



The company last unveiled OnePlus 8T in India, and OnePlus Nord 2 is said to be in the development phase as well.



OnePlus 9 Pro launch is expected by March, similar to the OnePlus 8 lineup launch timeline in 2020. OnePlus 9 price in India is expected to start at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at around Rs 49,999 for the base model. The OnePlus 9 lineup may also include the OnePlus 8T Pro model as well given the company gave it a miss this year.



Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro

Realme will unveil a number of devices in the next few weeks, expected to start with Realme X7 series and then Realme X9 series and the top-end Realme Race series. Realme X7 series launch in India will happen soon. The series has already been launched in China, and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset on the Pro variant. The phone will directly go up against the likes of upper mid-range phones as OnePlus Nord, Pixel 4a and Oppo Reno 5 Pro. Realme X7 is will run on MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.



Realme X7 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. It will come with a 64MP primary camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP macro and black and white sensors.



X7 will pack in a 32MP camera on the front. The unit will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. On the other hand, Realme X7 Pro will feature a bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The same camera setup could be seen on the Realme X7 Pro as the Realme X7. It will have a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.