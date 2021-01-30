Top 5 Trusted & Reliable Network Firewalls Of 2021: Protect Your Network & Avoid Cyber Crimes

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has created many loopholes for cyber attackers and cyber threats worldwide. From big businesses to startups, every entity of the corporate world is vulnerable at this moment.

All such scenarios paves the way for the rise in need of the tools to tackle and fight the cyberthreat. Thus bringing the need for the up-gradation of cybersecurity measures, the smartest approach business can use to boost their cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity strategies are an absolute must for organizations of all sizes but majorly for small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises who haven’t invested as much as their larger counterparts. Businesses now began to rethink their strategies in order to cope up with the changing scenario.

Cybersecurity in India has come a long way in the past few years and has gained huge importance in recent times of COVID. The enterprise network firewall market is composed for securing enterprise corporate networks. Although virtual appliances across public and private cloud and heavily virtualized data centers are becoming more important in the current scenario. There are several companies providing network firewall products to support single-enterprise firewall deployments and large and complex deployments as well.

Here are the top 5 most trusted network firewall to look out for in 2021:

Palo Alto Networks: Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls are easy to deploy into your organization’s network and purposefully designed for simplicity, automation, and integration. Available in hardware and virtualized platforms with prevention-focused architecture that’s easy to deploy and operate–and incredibly effective.PA Series NGFW provides consistent protection to your entire network perimeter–from your headquarters and office campus, branch offices, and data center to your mobile and remote workforce.

WiJungle: WiJungle is an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based Unified Network Security Gateway product. It enables organizations to manage and safeguard their entire network by means of a single window. Product is the world’s first comprehensive appliance that eradicates the need to have standalone security silos like Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Routers, Proxy Servers, SD-WAN, DLP, Hotspot Gateway, Vulnerability Assessment etc. and reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. It further simplifies the day-day management and scalability challenges. Product has 42 variants to serve all level of organizations.

Sophos: Sophos XG Firewall provides comprehensive next-generation firewall protection that exposes hidden risks, blocks unknown threats, and automates response. Sophos is protecting more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs, our cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions are able to adapt and evolve to secure endpoints and networks against never-before-seen cybercriminal tactics and techniques. Multi Core architecture appliance with high no. of expansion slots make scalability a convenience.

Fortinet: FortiGate NGFWs enable security-driven networking and consolidate industry-leading security capabilities such as intrusion prevention system (IPS), web filtering, secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection, and automated threat protection. Fortinet NGFWs meet the performance needs of highly scalable, hybrid IT architectures, enabling organizations to reduce complexity and manage security risks. They are powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven FortiGuard Labs and deliver proactive threat protection with high-performance to stay ahead of the rapidly expanding threat landscape.



CISCO: The Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is the industry’s first fully integrated, threat-focused NGFW. It delivers comprehensive, unified policy management of firewall functions, application control, threat prevention, and advanced malware protection from the network to the endpoint. It can be deployed on Cisco Firepower 1000 Series, 2100 Series, 4100 Series, and 9300 appliances to provide a performance and density optimized NGFW security platform for Internet edge and other high-performance environments.