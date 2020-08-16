consumerInternet

Top 4G WiFi Dongles Under 3000: Best 4G WiFi Devices (4G Portable WiFi Hotspots)

By Vishal Aaditya Kundu

Best WiFi dongles? Top portable WiFi hotspots in India? 4G portable WiFi devices? Here’s a full list of the top 4G portable WiFi hotspots in India. connectivity, speed, battery power and more. We picked the top WiFi hotspots based on the speeds offered, connectivity with different devices, and total battery offered at a value price.

Download and upload speed on a portable WiFi hotspot plays the most important role alongside battery and WiFi range.

Here are the top WiFi dongles available in India with a dedicated comparison.

4G Portable WiFi Hotspots Comparison: 4G WiFi Dongles In India

The portable WiFi hotspots offer the advantage of being SIM card enabled and work wherever there’s a cellular coverage available.

Here’s a quick comparison between the top WiFi Dongles in India.

JioFi Portable HotspotAirtel 4G Portable Wifi HotspotHuawei E8372 4G/LTE Wi-Fi WingleReliance Wi-Fi Portable Hotspot
150mbps (download speeds)100mbps (download speeds)150mbps (download speeds) 150mbps (download speeds)
2,300mAh1,800mAh3,000mAh2,600mAh
Upto 10 devicesUpto 10 devicesUpto 16 devicesUpto 5 devices
Supports Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVsSupports Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVsSupports Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVsSupports Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs

Top 4G WiFi Devices Under 3000: 4G Portable WiFi Hotspots In India

We have picked the best portable WiFi hotspots available in India based on the speeds offered, connectivity with different devices, and total battery offered at a value price.

Checkout the top portable WiFi hotspots in India.

JioFi Portable Hotspot 4G

The most popular JioFi tops the best portable hotspots list. The JioFi device is SIM-enabled offering download speeds of up to a maximum 150Mbps over cellular connectivity. The JioFi Portable Hotspot offers a maximum upload speed of up to 50Mbps. You can connect the JioFi device up to 10 devices as laptops, smartphones, tablets or smart TVs.

The Jio Hotspot device has a sizable 2,300mAh battery with a sleek design on the out supporting upto a total of 8 hours of backup with an expandable memory capacity of 64GB. 

Speed150mbps
Battery2,300mAh
DevicesUpto 10 devices

Airtel 4G Portable Wifi Hotspot

Next on the list we have the Airtel 4G portable hotspot device. The Airtel portable WiFi hotspot supports 4g connectivity offering connectivity to up to 10 Wi-Fi devices. The Airtel 4G Hotspot supports laptops, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. 

The Airtel 4G Hotspot device has a 1,800mAh battery which can last upto 6 hours offering upto 100Mbps speeds.

Speed100mbps
Battery1,800mAh
DevicesUpto 10 devices

Huawei E8372 4G/LTE Wi-Fi Wingle (Unlocked)

The Huawei Wi-Fi wingle dongle comes unlocked, so can use any SIM to run the Huawei portable WiFi hotspot. The Huawei 4G Wi-Fi Wingle has an expandable memory of up to 16GB and you can connect to up to a total of 16 Wi-Fi enabled devices.

The portable hotspot from Huawei has a good range with a huge 3,000mAh battery for a steady run.

Speed150mbps
Battery3,000mAh
DevicesUpto 16 devices

Reliance Wi-Fi Portable 4G Hotspot

Finally, coming to our last hotspot, the Reliance Wi-Fi portable hotspot offers download speeds upto 150Mbps and an upload speeds upto 50Mbps. The device packs a 2,600 mAh offering upto 7 hours of back-up time and connecting to a total of 5 WiFi enabled devices at a time 

The Reliance dongle has an expandable memory up to 32GB with call support on Android devices.

Speed150mbps
Battery2,600mAh
DevicesUpto 5 devices
