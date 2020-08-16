Employees Hate Work From Home! No Employee Wants More Than 3 Days Of Working From Home (Survey)

Employees Hate Work From Home! No Employee Wants More Than 3 Days Of Working From Home (Survey)

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown, which had many employees being said to work from the safety of their homes. This was a necessary move in order to prevent any further spreading of the dangerous virus.



However, a survey has revealed that employees aren’t too happy about working from home, and have revealed that they don’t want to work from home more than three days a week.



Find out what all the employees have to say in the survey right here!



No Employees Want To Work From Home Permanently;82 Percent People Prefer WFH For One Day



This survey was the first global ‘Work From Home” survey launched by Colliers’ global Workplace Advisory team and was introduced in March. The survey revealed that once the situation normalizes, 82 percent of employees preferred to work from home only for over a day in a week.



Whereas, there are no employees who want to work from home for more than three days in a week. Of those employees who never worked from home before, 85 percent would like to work remotely for at least one day a week after COVID-19.



Additionally, 72 percent of employees have opined that they feel that working from home would be more productive. 25 percent of employees have said that they conduct social breaks with their colleagues digitally whereas 25 percent of employees put their cameras to use during online meetings. The survey also said that 67 percent of employees the in-person collaboration.



Work-Life Balance Increased Due To Work From Home; Living Arrangements Affect Productivity



However, 63 percent of employees have said that they have experienced an enhancement in their work-life balance ever since they started working from home. 89 percent of employees said that their managers trusted them during the lock down when they were working from home.



Another insight that the survey has revealed is that living arrangements affect productivity as well. Apparently employees who lived alone showed significant boost in their productivity where are those employees who had their social breaks and meeting with colleagues at fixed time have shown 25 percent increase in productivity.



Employees have also said that individual tasks have been carried out better at home, whereas collaborative work is done better at the workplace. 83 percent of employees felt that they remained connected to their team despite the distancing.