Limited International Flights From India To US, France, Germany Starts From July 17: 3 Facts You Should Know

Limited International Flights From India To US, France, Germany Starts From July 17: 3 Facts You Should Know

Today (July 16th), Civil Aviation Minister conducted a press briefing, to share and discuss news and development about international flights.



The main thing which came out from this press briefing was that international flights will not start from Mid-August, we reported by some media publications.



However, as part of the air bubble, international flights from India to US, France and Germany starts from July 17th.



Here are 3 things you should know:



International Flights Are Not Starting From August



Normal international flights stand suspended, as per the earlier Govt notifications. The term ‘Normal’ here conveys pre-Covid era, wherein any one with passport and visa could have booked a flight to any country, and reach there.



That is not happening anytime soon, not till August 1st, atleast.



Air-Bubble Based Travel Only Way Forward



The Minister has made it absolutely clear that the only air-travel internationally possible as of now is air-bubble based.



Air bubble is a diplomatic and strategical arrangement between two nations, say India and US, India and UK and so on.



And international flights will be limited to these air bubbles as of now, till further notice.



Air-Bubble Between US, France, Germany From July 17th



As per the Minister, new air-bubbles are forming between India and France, India and US and India and Germany.



And under these air bubbles, international flights will start from July 17th.



Air France will operate 18 flights from Mumbai, Bengaluru to Paris starting from July 18 to August 1st



United Airlines will operate 18 flights from India to the US between July 17th to July 31st



And talks of air bubble between Germany and India is almost done, and soon flights will start from India to Germany.



As per the Minister, talks are on with other nations as well, and more and more air bubbles will be created in the coming days, based on the response.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.