Indian Railways Hires 56,000 Employees From 47 Lakh Applicants: Mega Recruitment Drive

As per the reports, Indian Railways has successfully completed one of the “world’s largest recruitment exercises”, that is a record number of 47.45 lakh candidates have applied to fill up 64,371 vacancies on the critical safety and operational posts.



How Did This Happen?



Prior to this, in 2018, the railways released the recruitment notifications for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots and technician posts.



For these posts, more than 47 crore candidates have applied, making it one of the largest recruitment exercises.



For this, the railway panel has selected 56,378 candidates, out of them 26,968 are for Assistant Loco Pilots and 28,410 candidates will be for the post of technicians.



So, the Railway Recruitment Boards have issued appointment letters to 40,420 candidates.



Further, the training of them will start as soon as COVID-19 lockdown rules ease, the ministry said in a statement today.



Training For Recruits



According to the railways board, training includes classroom training followed by field training followed by testing of the competence before deployment on a working post.



All forms of training have been suspended, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



This recruitment was a three-stage process including Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots was conducted in 33 shifts for 11 days August 9 to September 4, 2018 at 440 test centers in 166 cities across India.



They recorded the highest number of attendance of about 36.42 lakh candidates.



The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from January 21, 2019 to January 23, 2019 in nine shifts.



They had 88% attendance for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) with approximately 2,22,360 candidates between May 10 to May 21, 2019, the ministry said.



Apart from the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots and technicians, Railway Recruitment Boards have also invited online applications for 35,208 vacancies of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC – Graduate & underGraduate level) post.



Over 1.25 crore online applications have been received.



But, the examination process has been interrupted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



Currently, Indian Railways is planning a new strategy to conduct massive examinations of 1.25 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in COVID-19 scenario.



The ministry said, “In the present circumstances, new kinds of challenges need to be surmounted which were previously unexpected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



These challenges are like Candidates may have to wear face masks, which again pose challenges of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centers may occur; sanitation of examination centers after each shift; number of candidates to be booked in an exam center may have to be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.” in a statement.



Further, the recruitment board of Indian Railways will communicate the latest updates via direct messages and emails.



The national transporter requested the candidates to not be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media.

