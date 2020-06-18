Samsung’s New Smart TV Costs Rs 14,490; OnePlus, Samsung Will Make Smart TVs In India

Samsung’s Frame 2020 SmartTV

After OnePlus announced a new series of affordable smart TVs, it’s the turn of Samsung to turn on the heat in this niche.



They have just announced a new range of smart TVs, which costs Rs 14,490.



Meanwhile, both OnePlus and Samsung have declared that they will now make smart TVs right in India.



Great news for Make in India campaign, and hopefully, it will inspire other brands as well.



Samsung Launches Smart TVs for Rs 14,490



Samsung has launched two series of smart TVs: the first one of targeted for the millennials, and the price starts at Rs 14,490. These smart TVs will be 4K UHD, FHD and HD Ready TVs, and branded under the tagline ‘Get more from your TV’, called ‘Online Smart TVs.



Meanwhile the other line is called Frame TVs, and will cost Rs 74,990.



Sales will begin from June 19th on Samsung’s own website, Amazon and Flipkart. While the Frame TVs will be only available on Flipkart, the affordable line-up will be on Amazon.



Customers ordering these TVs in the first 48 hours via prepaid ordering will get special discount of Rs 1500 on Flipkart, and Rs 1000 discount on Amazon (only on SBI cards)



The Frame 2020 TVs are available in three variants: 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch which will cost Rs. 74,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs, 1,39,990 respectively.



This series of Smart TVs will have Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa along with Samsung’s native Bixby.



Meanwhile the affordable line-up of Smart TVs with FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models is priced from Rs. 14,490 for 32-inch model and goes upto Rs. 31,990 for the 43-inch model.



Director of Online Business, Consumer Electronics at Samsung India, Piyush Kunnapallil said, “Samsung 2020 range of online TVs come loaded with powerful new features that will not only enhance viewing experience but will also treat our consumers to a new standard of indulgence,”



OnePlus, Samsung Will Make TVs in India



After Govt removed import duty on Open Panel, both Samsung and OnePlus have declared that they will make most of their TVs in India.



Open panel is an important part of the TV manufacturing process, and constitutes up to 70% of the overall cost of the TV.



As per some reports, both Samsung and OnePlus have partnered with a Chinese company called SkyWorth, to manufacture TVs at their Chennai facility.



Both OnePlus and Samsung is trying to sell their affordable range of smart TVs in India.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.