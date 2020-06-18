80,000 Infosys Employees Will Never Come To Office: 33% Workforce Will Work From Home!

Work from home is here to stay, and the trend will only expand.



After TCS, Infosys has revealed their long term plans related with work from home.



And it’s big. Almost as big as TCS’ plans of work from home.



During a media interaction, Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys informed that in the long term, around 80,000 Infosys employees will never come to office.



They want 33% of the employees to work from home permanently, and 66% to come to office.



Infact, when things become normal, 50% will come to office, and 50% will work from home. But gradually, more employees will be asked to come to office, and in the long term, only 66% will be asked to come to office.



Infosys has 2.4 lakh employees, and if 33% are permanently working from home, then it means that 80,000 employees will never come to office.



He said, “Once things are normal, over a period of time, probably 50 per cent of employees will come to office and the rest will work from home. Moving on, 66 per cent will be in office but 33 per cent will work permanently from home.”



He didn’t reveal the timeline, as it all depends on the speed with which things are normalized from coronavirus.



As of now, only 5% of Infosys employees are working from office, and 95% are working from their homes.



Work From Home Trend In IT Sector



In April, we reported that only 25% of TCS employees will work from office, and this was confirmed by their CEO when he announced that 75% of TCS employees will never come to office.



This is part of their Vision 2025, and will be implemented in the next few years.



Along with TCS, Wipro and other IT firms too have embraced work from home in a big way. In Wipro and TCS, only 5% of employees are working from office as of now.



However, in a related report, it was found that companies like TCS are actually spending more money for implementing and executing work from home for their employees.