Jio Increases Tariff By 31%: Now Pay Minimum Rs 129/Month To Keep Your Number Active; Rs 98 Pack Removed

Jio Increases Tariff By 31%: Now Pay Minimum Rs 129/Month To Keep Your Number Active; Rs 98 Pack Removed

Reliance Jio had prepaid plan of Rs 98, which was introduced last year in November and was marked as the most affordable and lowest prepaid recharge offered by the telecom giant, to the customers in India.

Unfortunately, the company has now discontinued the aforementioned service. The prepaid plan has not just been removed from the official website the My Jio app but also from third-party recharge platforms.

Rs 98 Recharge Plan Discontinued

Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid plan was the company’s most affordable and cheapest prepaid recharge, available for 28 days.

It was introduced by the telco to offer special SMS benefits and high-speed data on a budget.

Reliance Jio offered:

2GB of high-speed data,

300 free SMS, and

free Jio-to-Jio calls

for a validity period of 28 days. Along with these features, the users also received landline calling benefits. The only parameter missing in this service was the Jio-non Jio FUP minutes.

Which is Jio’s new Cheapest Recharge Plan Now?

After scrapping off the Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan, the one that has now replaced the latter is the prepaid plan of Rs 129, offering a validity of 28 days.

This has now the existing cheapest prepaid plan available for Jio customers.

This plan offers:

2GB of 4G data

free Jio-to-Jio calls

Users also get 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls

free complimentary subscription of Jio apps, and

300 SMS

for a validity period of 28 days.

Prepaid Plan Offering 3GB Data for 28 Days?

We have already mentioned in details, the cheapest and the most affordable 4G data packs for the Jio customers, for 28 days.

Now speaking of the most expensive pack, for the Jio users because why not?

Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid plan is the costliest offering which offers exclusive benefits to customers with 28 days validity.

Under this offer, users get the benefit of:

3GB high-speed data per day,

unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls,

complimentary subscriptions of Jio apps,

100 SMS per day, and

1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls

for 28 days.

Reliance Jio’s New Prepaid Plan for 84 Days

Reliance Jio has along with cancelling its cheapest prepaid plan, introduced a new prepaid plan.

This prepaid plan, costing Rs 999 for a validity period of 84 days, come with certain benefits. It will offer:

3GB high-speed data per day,

Once the FUP limit is over, users will get internet speed of 64 kbps,

unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling,

3,000 minutes benefits for non-Jio calls,

complimentary subscription of Jio apps like JioCinema and JioTV, and

100 SMS per day.

Other than the Rs 999 pack, the company also offers two different plans of Rs 555 and 599, with the same validity period of 84 days to the users.