Infinix Hot 9 Series Coming To India, Launch On May 29: Specs, Pricing, Availability And More

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro coming to India on May 29. The budget segment hit smartphone series, the Infinix Hot series will get a new successor series in India with Infinix Hot 9 series. Infinix will unveil the Hot 9 series in India later this month.



Infinix Hot 9 series will include the basic Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro in the upper budget category.



Said to start at somewhere around Rs 8,999 in India for the Infinix Hot 9 base model, the Infinix Hot 9 devices are expected to start at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively in India. Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be available via Flipkart in India.



Checkout what you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Hot 9 series: Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro.



Infinix Hot 9 Specs, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specs: Infinix Hot 9 Series

Infinix Hot 9 Pro will come with a water drop notch on the display. The device will house a single front-facing camera inside the notch. Infinix Hot 9 will come with the basic features in terms of internal specifications, while Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature upgraded features.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro will come with a 6.6-inch display offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Infinix Hot 9 is said to feature a similar 6.6-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Infinix Hot 9 will be powered by MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.



Infinix Hot 9 storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Hot 9 will come in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue colours.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack in a quad camera setup at the back. Infinix Hot 9 will come with a quad-camera setup as well. Infinix Hot 9 will come with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens.



Upfront, Infinix Hot 9 will feature an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design in the front.



In terms of software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box. Both the Infinix Hot 9 phones will run on Android 10 with the company’s own custom XOS 6.0 skin on top, and they will house a sizable 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 10W fast charging support.



Infinix Hot 9 Price In India, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price In India: Price, Availability

Infinix Hot 9 has been launched in Indonesia before at IDR 1,699,000 (around Rs 8,600).



Infinix has officially confirmed the Hot 9 Pro smartphone launch in India.



Infinix Hot 9 Series will launch in India on May 29, as revealed by Flipkart on its product notification page. The Infinix Hot 9 Flipkart listing also confirms that the series that the Infinix Hot 9 devices will be available exclusively via Flipkart in India.

