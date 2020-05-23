Galaxy A31 India Launch In June, Specs And Price Here: Galaxy A51 World’s Most Sold Phone (Android)

Galaxy A31 will soon launch in India. Samsung is all set to launch its new mid-range Galaxy A31 in India in June. The new Galaxy A series smartphone will come to India in the first week of June, expected to start at Rs 23,000.



Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available across both online and offline platforms.



The device won’t be exclusive to any online partner, and expected to be available on most of the country’s top e-commerce platforms. Galaxy A31 India price is said to start at around Rs 23,000, in the mid-range category.



Samsung Galaxy A31 Specs, Features: Galaxy A31 Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy A31 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display on top offering a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the out, the device will continue with a similar appearance as the previous Galaxy A series smartphones.



At the back, Galaxy A31 will feature a similar camera block on the top left right corner. Samsung Galaxy A31 dons a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Galaxy A31 will be powered by the mid-range MediaTek chip, the Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.



Samsung Galaxy A31 features a quad-camera setup. The four camera block will have a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.



Upfront Samsung Galaxy A31 will have a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture inside the notch.



Galaxy A31 will pack in a sizable 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A smartphone will run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. In terms of connectivity, Galaxy A31 will have dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Samsung Pay and Type-C port.



Galaxy A51 is now the world’s most sold smartphone in the first quarter. Samsung till now has unveiled two new Galaxy A smartphones in the country: Galaxy A51 in January and the premium Galaxy A71 was launched in February.



Six million Samsung Galaxy A51 have been shipped globally making it the world’s most sold smartphone in Q1 2020.



Galaxy A51 stands as the bestselling Android smartphone model in the world in the first quarter of 2020. As per the source, Samsung have shipped 6 million units of Galaxy A51 globally. Redmi 8 is on the second spot among the bestselling Android phones in the world.