Tata Nexon EV Becomes India’s #1 Electric Car; Beats Hyundai Kona, MG ZS In Total Sales

Electric vehicles are being preferred and promoted over the conventionally operated vehicles, and soon enough, they will be the future. A lot of the top automobile manufacturing companies have launched multiple electric versions of their already existing models, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Mahindra e-Verito, Mahindra e2o, MG ZS EV, Tata Tigor EV 2019, Tata Nexon EV 2020.



Of these, the Tata Nexon EV has now emerged as the country’s highest selling electric vehicle.



What makes Tata Nexon EV the highest selling electric vehicle? Let’s find out!



Tata Nexon Electric Vehicle Becomes The Highest Selling Electric Vehicle In India



Tata Nexon EV has been the most sold car, leaving behind the other electric vehicles, such as the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV. The company sold about 198 Nexon EVs in March, despite the whole lockdown situation created by the Coronavirus outbreak.



Whereas, MG Motors sold about 116 units of the ZS EV, which is much more expensive and bigger than Tata Nexon EV. About the Hyundai Kona EV, the company has sold units in limited numbers that haven’t been revealed yet. Hyundai Kona EV is the car with the highest range right now. There’s a possibility that the Kona sold as much as or fewer units compared to that of the ZS.



Tata Nexon is also the most accessible car of the lot that is on sale now. Also, it is locally manufactured in the company’s plant located in Pune.



However, the current situation is quite grave, and manufacturers have reported a decline in the sales of cars by up to 70 percent, especially in mainstream cases. Factories have been shut down, and showrooms are also functioning digitally. Also, dealers are registering online bookings of cars and assuring the delivery of cars to the customers only after the lockdown ends.



Tata Nexon EV: Specifications and Features



Tata Nexon EV has been launched in three variants: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX. The car is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack and a 129 PS electric motor. The price range of the car is somewhere between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh.



The range that the car travels is about 321 km and the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in one hour with a fast charger.