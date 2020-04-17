Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched In India: Price, Specs And All About Mi Vacuum Mop-P

Xiaomi unveiled Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robotic vacuum cleaner in India. A product under the vacuum cleaner series by Xiaomi, the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function with a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation.



Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P packs in 12 high-precision sensors with support for remote operations.



The Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner can directly be controlled with the help of the Mi Home app. The Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is said to have been customised based on India-specific needs and requirements.



Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Specs: Mi Vacuum Cleaner

The all new Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes sports a Japanese brushless motor offering 2,100Pa suction power. The Xiaomi vacuum cleaner can itself work out what it has to do with the help of intelligent mapping.



The Mi vacuum cleaner will be able to do route planning using LDS-powered laser navigation and SLAM algorithm.



The company has claimed that the Robot cleaner can scan upto a range of eight metres. The cleaner offers a sampling rate of 2,016 times per second with a Sweeping + Mopping mode customised for Indian homes.



The new feature will simulate manual mopping effect with dual direction repeated wiping with a only mode for sweeping called Sweeping Only for dry cleaning.



The Xiaomi vacuum cleaner has an electronically controlled water tank. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has three gears of water dispensing modes which doesn’t let the water clog via a water clogging prevention mechanism.



The water tank is powered by an intelligent water dispensing technology.



You can connect to Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with the Mi Home app and directly access features on your mobile. It can work as a remote control, help to real-time map and scheduled cleaning.



You can also direct the Mi Vacuum Cleaner to spot clean. The Xiaomi vacuum cleaner can itself navigate, identify and save the location of each room as a map on the Mi Home app after first cleaning.



You can create restricted areas from the app to avoid cleaning areas such as carpets or washrooms.



Under the hood, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features a quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU powered by a dual-core Mali 400 GPU.



The Mi vacuum cleaner comes with an automatic recharge function where it gets automatically recharged by going to the charging point without any human intervention. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has a 3,200mAh battery, and it can run for of upto 130 minutes on a single charge.



Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Price: Mi Vacuum Cleaner Price In India

Mi Vacuum Cleaner India price is Rs 17,999 for an introductory period, which will later go upto Rs 29,999. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is now priced at Rs 17,999. There’s no-cost EMI options with the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner starting at Rs 2,999 a month.



Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can be ordered in India through the Mi Crowdfunding platform, to be available from September 15.

