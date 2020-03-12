WHO: Drinking Alchohol Will Not Kill Coronavirus In Your Body; Can Coronavirus Spread Via Goods Shipped From China?

With the Coronavirus outbreak, India on Wednesday evening decided to virtually quarantine itself from the rest of the world, suspending all visas, except those issued for diplomatic, official, UN-international organizations, employment and projects till April 15.



Similarly, the US has also banned travel from all European nations except the UK for 30 days.



So far, with 31 individuals diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, everyone seems to be going into a state of panic.



How It Is Affecting?



As a fallout, people are believing just about anything and everything they are coming across on the internet.



Out of the many pieces of information, there is one that asks people to ‘drink alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus’.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is not true.



While talking about the myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus, the WHO said “No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.”



The global health agency said, spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or eyes and mouth.



What Does WHO Suggest?



The WHO said, “Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations,”.



According to the organization, the most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.



The health agency also revealed that taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease and cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases.



What Are The Basic Protective Measures Against Coronavirus?



According to WHO, most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others.

So it is better to take care of your health and protect others by doing the following.



1. Wash your hands frequently – Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

2. Always maintain social distancing – Maintain at least 1 meter ie 3 feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Always avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth – As hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth and from there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

4. Practice respiratory hygiene – Also make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. That means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze and then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

5. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early – You must stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and follow the directions of your local health authority.

6. Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider – Stay updated about the latest developments about COVID-19. Further, follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.



The deadly novel coronavirus has now infected more than 100,000 people around the world so far and taken more than 3,000 lives globally.



The total number of coronavirus cases around the world was 101,492, with 3,485 deaths, as of Saturday.

