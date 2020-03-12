Can Realme 6 beat Redmi Note 9 Pro? Both available starting at Rs 12,999, the new budget mid-rangers by Xiaomi and Realme. With a ton of features to offer, who has the best under 13,000?



Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Specs Comparison, Features, Pricing

With punch-hole displays to gaming-centric chips, these phones have a lot to offer at this price.



So, should you be getting Realme 6 or Redmi Note 9 Pro at this price? Here’s a quick comparison of the specs and features offered by Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro.



Display, Build

The company has chosen to go with a brand new hole-punch design for the Realme series. Realme 6 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. Realme 6 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera upfront, while Realme 6 houses a single punch-hole camera.



Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display offering a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with a single punch-hole. It’s an edge to edge display offering a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent.



Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a new design on the out made out of glass featuring a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display on top offering Full HD+ resolution. It’s a 60Hz display but offers 120Hz touch sampling rate with a punch hole camera at the top centre of the display.



Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a splash proof P2i coating with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components.



Hardware

Realme 6 will run on the MediaTek gaming-centric processor, the Helio G90T SoC. It’s the same chip which currently powers the much-popular Redmi Note 8 Pro. Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G, the new mid-range gaming-centric chip by Qualcomm.



The chip pairs with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The device supports a dedicated storage slot and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Both being gaming-centric chips, both the devices will be doing great in the gaming part. MediaTek Helio G90T will pair with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, storage expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.



Cameras

Realme 6 phones will come with 64MP powered quad camera systems. Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel main f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochromatic f/2.4 sensor.



Upfront, Realme 6 comes with a single 16-megapixel front camera housed in the punch-hole.



Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a new 48MP camera and not the 64-megapixel main camera from the predecessor. The Note 9 Pro will use the new 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor.



The four camera block behind will further pack an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering 120-degree field of view, a new 5-megapixel macro sensor with support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the punch-hole houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



Software

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, both the smartphones run the new Realme UI based on the latest Android 10. Realme UI is based on the ColorOS 7 by Oppo, and it’s also based on Android 10. The new interface has some new additional customisations with a more stock Android look.



Such new features are: Animated Wallpapers, Dual Earphone Connection, Smart Sidebar, Private Information Protection, Screen-off Display and Dark Mode.



Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Both Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with support for NavIC by ISRO, which uses Indian satellites for navigation.



Battery, Fast Charging

Realme 6 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging with support for the 30W fast charging technology. It’s the brand new Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.



Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a massive 5,020mAh battery this time supporting 18W fast charging.



Pricing, Availability

Realme 6 prices start at Rs12,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage at Rs 15,999. Realme 6 will be available via Flipkart.



Redmi Note 9 Pro price starts at Rs 12,999. The device has been launched in two different storage variants. The base model is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The top-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB, is available for Rs 15,999.



Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com starting March 17, 2020. It will be available in three different color combinations: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

