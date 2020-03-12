Realme 6 Pro excels Redmi Note 9 Pro Max? The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes at a stellar starting price of Rs 14,999 beating all the top mid-range stalwarts in the same price range.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Specs Comparison, Features, Pricing

With punch-hole displays to gaming-centric chips, the new mid-range phones by Redmi and Realme have a lot to offer at their respective price points.



So, should you be getting the Realme 6 Pro at Rs 16,999 or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at 14,999? Here’s a quick comparison of the specs and features offered by the brand new Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.



Display, Build

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen without any notch. The company has chosen to go with a brand new hole-punch design for the Realme series. Realme 6 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera upfront, while Realme 6 houses a single punch-hole camera.



Realme 6 Pro is now a part of the Realme X line-up, it will target the mid-range segment.



The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with dual punch-holes offering a screen-to-body ratio of 90.60 per cent.



Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a splash proof P2i coating with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a maxed out version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. With a new glass design featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three color combinations: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.



The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device features a similar 6.67-inch IPS LCD display as Note 9 Pro with 60Hz refresh rate offering 120Hz touch sampling rate.



Hardware

Realme 6 Pro will run on the newly launched Qualcomm gaming-centric processor, the Snapdragon 720G SoC. Being a gaming-centric chip, it shows how Realme is not taking the gaming part easy.



SD 720G will make sure the new Realme 6 Pro is the apt choice for gaming.



Snapdragon 720G will pair with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, storage expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by the same Qualcomm mid-range gaming-centric chip, the Snapdragon 720G. Note 9 Pro Max pairs with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.



It also supports a dedicated SD card slot and it has brought NavIC support from ISRO. Realme 6 Pro also comes with NavIC support which utilises Indian satellites for navigation.



Cameras

Realme 6 phones will come with 64MP powered quad camera systems. Realme 6 Pro features a four camera system featuring a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary f/1.8 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.3 sensor.



Further, the system will have a 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.5 lens and a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor.



The company has chosen to go with a brand new dual hole-punch design for the Realme series. Realme 6 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera setup upfront which includes a 16-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole.



Software

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, both the smartphones run the new Realme UI based on the latest Android 10. Realme UI is based on the ColorOS 7 by Oppo, and it’s also based on Android 10. The new interface has some new additional customisations with a more stock Android look.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10.



Battery, Fast Charging

Realme 6 Pro is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for the 30W fast charging technology. It’s the brand new Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery with a better fast charger, a 33W fast charger will come with the box.



Pricing, Availability

Realme 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme 6 mid-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999 and finally, the 8GB RAM with 128GB model will sell at Rs. 18,999, respectively.



Realme 6 Pro is available via Flipkart and Realme.com, starting March 13.



The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and the mid-end 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. Note 9 Pro Max will be available from March 25, 2020 via Amazon India and Mi.com.

