Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched: Specs, Price, All You Need To Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a maxed out model of the standard Redmi Note 9 with a few differences. It has two new phones under the series: Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.



The smartphone has a similar design and processor with different storage models, charging speeds and camera setup.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs in a 120Hz display on a budget, all new gaming-centric Snapdragon 720G, 64MP quad cameras and more.



Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specs, Features

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a maxed out version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. With a new glass design featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three color combinations: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.



The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device features a similar 6.67-inch IPS LCD display as Note 9 Pro with 60Hz refresh rate offering 120Hz touch sampling rate.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by the same Qualcomm mid-range gaming-centric chip, the Snapdragon 720G. Note 9 Pro Max pairs with 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.



It also supports a dedicated SD card slot and it has brought NavIC support from ISRO. The two models have a difference in main rear camera.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Upfront, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with a better fast charger, a 33W fast charger will come with the box.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Availability

The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and the mid-end 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999.



Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available from March 25, 2020 via Amazon India and Mi.com.