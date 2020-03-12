BSNL’s New Rs 247 Plan Gives 3GB/Day, Unlimited Calling; Long Term Plan Of Rs 998 Revamped With More Validity!

BSNL has recently launched a Special Tariff Voucher (STV), which promises some attractive benefits. The competition among telephone operators is cutthroat, and BSNL is pulling at all stops to offer its loyal customers with affordable and value for money recharge plans.



The state-owned telephone operator has also launched the Rs. 998 and Rs. 1999 prepaid plans after revising them.



What benefits does the newly launched STV by BSNL offer? Let’s find out!



BSNL Launched STV 247; All You Need To Know



The new plans by BSNL seem to be competing against Reliance Jio’s Rs 4,999 long-term plan (Validity 360 days), which was launched quite recently too.



The Special Tariff Voucher launched by BSNL is priced at Rs. 247 with a validity of 30 days. It is quite similar to the Rs 186/ Rs 187 plans launched by BSNL, the difference being extended validity. This is a prepaid plan and will offer 3 GB data per day, 100 SMSes every day, and unlimited voice calling. It will be available for MTNL users under Mumbai and Delhi circle as well. We all know that BSNL has been offering calling benefits to government owner MTNL users as well.



It does have its own limitations. The voice calling will be restricted to 250 minutes per day as there is a FUP limit applicable to this, which is a huge drawback as Vodafone and Airtel offer unlimited voice calling without any FUP. The STV 247 has been launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles.



BSNL Launches Revised Rs. 998, Rs. 1999 Plans



BSNL has revamped the Rs. 998 and Rs. 1999 prepaid plans as well. Here’s what they offer:



BSNL’s Revised Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan



If you recharge your BSNL card with the prepaid plan of Rs. 998, you will also get one an additional validity of 30 days. This plan previously lasted for 240 days. The new plan will be valid for 270 days and offers 2 GB data per day, along with PRBT for two months and Lokdhun content for 240 days.



BSNL’s Revised Rs. 1999 Prepaid Plan



If you opt for the Rs. 1999 prepaid plan, it will last for a year and will offer 3 GB data per day and 100 SMSes at Rs. 365. The unlimited voice calling will be restricted to 250 minutes per day. Additionally, customers will also be able to enjoy Eros Now content for two months.