No Student Will Ever ‘Fail’ In CBSE 10th, 12th Exam; 5 Lakh Students Will Get Digital Marksheets!

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced some major reforms, when it comes to Board Exams for class 10th and 12th across India.



This year onwards, no student will ever ‘fail’ in the exam.



And, around 5 lakh students in Maharashtra will now receive digital marksheets, which means that their document will never be lost.



Find out how!



CBSE Will Remove ‘Failed’ From Marksheets



Starting this year, CBSE has decided to remove the word ‘failed’ and ‘compartmental’ from the marksheets of Class 10th and 12th students.



This means that no student will ever fail in these exams.



CBSE has emphasized that a single examination cannot determine the fate of any student.



Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said, “A single examination cannot decide the fate of a student and no one should be declared ‘failed’ as it has a negative impact on mental health and may lead to depression,”



Now, the question is, which words will be used for students, who actually fail to get the passing marks?



As per CBSE officials, a new committee will be formed, which will decide on the appropriate words to use in the marksheets for such students.



This year, total of 30.96 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations.



5.4 Lakh Students Will Get Digital Marksheets



Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Education Board has announced that all 5.4 lakh students appearing in Board exams will get digital mark sheets.



These digital mark sheets will be stored in the students’ DigiLocker app, which means that they cannot lose them, ever.



DigiLocker is a Cloud based app, launched by Govt of India to store documents of all types. Whenever a requirement arises, the users can open up DigiLocker, and access the document, take a printout and more.



Shakuntala Kale, chairman, MSBSHE, said, “We have digitised records of mark list from 1990 onwards until 2019. The DigiLocker has 3.47.21.294 HSC records and 5,29,55,727 SSC records for verification till date.”



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.