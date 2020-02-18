Realme 6 Pro has recently been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website, and it’s expected to launch soon. Realme 6 was recently spotted on the Realme affiliate page as well.



Realme 6 Pro Spotted On Certification Site: Expected Specs, India Launch, Pricing

Four new Realme smartphones have received BIS certification with model numbers: RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040 and RMX2061.



It’s expected to be the upcoming Realme 6 series for Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6S and Realme 6i.



Here’s everything you need to know about Realme 6 Pro.



Realme 6 Pro Specs: To Come With Five Cameras, Snapdragon 730?

Realme 6 Pro is expected to come with a five camera system and a mid-range flagship processor, expected to be Snapdragon 730, or the newly launched Snapdragon 720.



The company is known to bring in flagship features to budget smartphones, and the same is expected with Realme 6 Pro as well.



Given Realme 6 may sport a five camera setup at the back, Realme 6 Pro may come with five cameras at the back as well comprising of different sensors for multiple purposes.



It could be the same four cameras as Realme 5 Pro, while the fifth sensor is probably going to be a dedicated zoom lens for active in-depth digital zooming technology.



If Realme 6 comes with a penta camera system, the Realme 6 Pro will also come with a penta camera system at the back.



Currently the four camera setup includes a primary camera sensor with three additional sensors: ultra wide angle lens, macro lens and a depth sensor for portrait shots.



The fifth additional lens on Realme 6 Pro is probably going to be a dedicated zooming lens as Realme 6.



The fifth camera sensor will offer high-end zooming functions with dedicated periscope infused zoom lens with in-depth zooming functionalities. The fifth additional lens on Realme 6 Pro could be a ToF sensor as well, and we need to wait to see what’s in there for real.



Realme has been a frontrunner when it comes to bringing top-end features to a budget smartphone.



Similarly Realme 6 series may come with a dedicated zooming lens as the recent flagships which offer high-end zooming functions with dedicated periscope infused zoom lens.



Coming to hardware, Realme 6 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm’s mid-range flagship chip, Snapdragon 730 processor or the just launched Snapdragon 720.



Snapdragon 730 is built on an 8nm process with Kryo 470 octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 618 GPU.



To offer better performance, the chip comes with two big performance Cortex-A76 cores, clocked at 2.2GHz and the six efficiency Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 1.8Ghz respectively.



Realme 6 Pro India Launch, Realme 6 Pro India Price: Under 15000?

Realme is going to follow its own legacy with the pricing strategy. The company will again bring Realme 6 Pro in the same pricing range as Realme 5 Pro. So, the Realme 6 Pro India price is expected at under 15000 for the base model.



Realme 6 Pro base model may come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and not with 4GB RAM.



Realme 6 Pro India price may start at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999, but it will not cost more than 15000 in India.



Realme 6 Pro will be directly challenging Poco X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro in the mid-range category. Realme 6 Pro India launch will by April. Realme 6 box has already been leaked, so Realme 6 Pro India launch will happen soon, expected in December.