Maruti Ignis Relaunched At Rs 4.89 Lakh: Find Out What’s New (Mileage, Power, USPs & More)

Today, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially announced the launch of the facelifted Ignis in the domestic market.



How Did This Happen?



Recently, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the facelifted Ignis hatchback at the 2020 Auto Expo, and now the carmaker has launched the model in India.



As per the report, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis accompanied the updated Vitara Brezza at the recently concluded 15th edition of the Auto Expo and it has been priced from Rs. 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the entry-level Sigma variant.



It is sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. Also, the updated Ignis has its top-end petrol AMT trim priced at Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).



So far, the Ignis was the third product to have entered the Nexa premium dealerships and it has been a decent seller despite its upmarket positioning.



What Are The Features Present In Maruti Ignis?



If we talk about the major changes in the facelifted Ignis, it can be found under the hood as the 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine has been updated to meet BSVI emission standards and it continues to pump out the same power and torque outputs of 83 PS and 113 Nm respectively.



Also, the power train is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (AGS) transmission.



Moreover, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes as a result of expanding its lifespan and is built on the fifth-generation lightweight Heartect architecture.



What About The Color Options For Maruti Ignis?



The Maruti Ignis complies with the latest crash test and pedestrian standards framed by the government.



Further to bring a refreshed vibe into the Ignis, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has added two new paint schemes.



They are known as Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue alongside three new dual-tone color options.



Moving ahead the two-tone colors are retailed in Zeta and Alpha variants and they cost Rs. 13,000 extra.



Also, the updated model is offered in Acropolis and Scorcher customization packages.



Basically, the revisions have been cosmetically concentrated only on the front fascia as it adorns a redesigned grille with U-shaped elements.



The new Ignis also features the latest 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity enabling cloud-based functions leading to live traffic status, onboard navigation and voice recognition.



If we talk about the booking, the new Ignis is available for reservations across authorized showrooms present in the country.

Image source – gaadiwala.com