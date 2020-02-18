Kia’s Sorento SUV 1st Images Are Out: This Is How It Looks, Feels (Features, Power, Mileage & Our Opinion)

Kia’s Sorento SUV 1st Images Are Out: This Is How Sorento Looks, Feels (Features, Power, Mileage & Our Opinion)

South Korean auto major Kia Motors Corporation revealed the first official image of the fourth generation Sorento SUV car yesterday, at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show.

As the automaker claims, the new generation SUV is based on the concept of refined boldness. It also claims that the SUV is based on a new platform and it appears more stylish and incorporates sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces.

The Looks Of Kia Sorento

The new generation Sorento SUV’s redefined design incorporates sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, making it noticeable more sculpted than its more round-edged predecessor. It comes with more contemporary geometric details and more swept-back, elongated proportions.

Sorento adopts a bolder appearance with the latest interpretation of the corporate “tiger nose” grille that nicely blends with the smart-looking LED headlights. According to Kia, the hood is now longer than before and the A-pillar sits 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) further back from the front axle.

The headlamps themselves feature a new ‘tiger eye’ LED daytime running light, adding extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes.

Kia Sorento SUV: The Interiors

Inside the cabin, it gets a fresh design with metallic trims, leather upholstery and embossed wood-effect surfaces. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster. Kia claims that the new Sorento is the most tech-enabled vehicle of the company.

Both the front and rear overhangs have been reduced, and we’re noticing decorative metallic trim pieces adorning the front fenders and doors, as well as the C-pillar. Split vertical taillights represent a departure from the wide rear clusters of the previous model.

The rotary dial for the gear shifter is noticeable in the adjacent images, as is a smaller dial to select the drive modes. We’re glad to see there are separate buttons for the climate controls as it can be a bit cumbersome to use the touchscreen to adjust the temperature and ventilation using the big display while on the go.

The cabin introduces a sophisticated next-generation design. Blending metallic trims, leather upholstery and embossed wood-effect surfaces, the interior also subtly integrates other technologies to enhance connectivity, driver assistance and infotainment.

The Sorento sits at the heart of Kia’s reinvigorated global SUV line-up, which also includes the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage, and Telluride. The new model is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios within Kia’s global design network, in Korea, Europe and North America.

Kia Motors is likely to bring the Sorento SUV in Indian market in near future. The automaker sells the Seltos SUV here and recently introduced Carnival MPV as well.

