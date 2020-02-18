Amazon Founder Donates Rs 70,000 Crore For Fighting Climate Change: What About Elon Musk, Warren Buffet?

Amazon Founder Donates Rs 70,000 Crore For Fighting Climate Change: This Is What Elon Musk, Warren Buffet Are Doing For Environment

On Monday, Jeff Bezos said that he’s giving $10 billion to fight climate change.



Also on Monday, Warren Buffett said he plans to donate $3.6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock to five different charities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which will receive four-fifth of the donation.



In another development, Elon Musk has donated $1 million worth of trees ($1 per tree) to YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who’s currently campaigning to raise $20 million from fellow YouTube celebrities for a climate change fundraising effort.



What Does Jeff Bezos Say?



The richest man in the world, the Amazon CEO Bezos, announced he would start the Bezos Earth Fund in a post on Instagram.



Also, he is expecting to start giving out grants this summer.



Moreover, with an estimated net worth of nearly $130 billion, his pledge accounts for about 7.7% of his wealth.



in the past, Bezos said, “Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.”



What About Warren Buffet?



According to him, the rest of the donation will go to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, which is named after the billionaire’s late first wife, and other charities including the Howard G Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation and the NoVo Foundation, which are run by his children Howard, Susan, and Peter, respectively.



So far, this is Buffet’s biggest charity, topping his donation of $3.4 billion to the same five charities last year, and made Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation one of the major shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway, reported CNN Business.



Buffet has given more than $34.5 billion, since his pledge to give away his fortunes to charity in 2006, according to Bloomberg.

What Does Elon Musk Say?



Yes, Musk told the YouTuber he would make the donation on Twitter after some nudging by Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee, who has interviewed Musk in the past and is an avid Tesla fan.



This sounds interesting because Musk said in sworn testimony recently that he’s financially illiquid.



It seems that Musk has indeed donated the money for the trees as of 8:50 PM ET as he’s now listed in the top spot with 1 million tree donations according to the Team Trees page, which seems to require an actual donation (not just a pledge) to appear on the leaderboard.



Elon Musk has taken the throne ?



Go donate! https://t.co/TGq0wXQnDY pic.twitter.com/rFujqhBJnq — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

Not only that, Musk also followed through on a previous donation he promised to make on Twitter – one that helped schools in Flint, Michigan install UV water filtration systems for their water fountains after the Flint water crisis.



Although, Musk’s Twitter use isn’t all positives he’s now embroiled in a Twitter-related defamation suit.



In this regard, Unsworth filed a defamation suit against Musk, and the trial is now set to begin in Los Angeles on December 3rd.



But how does this relate to a relatively benign donation of trees to the Arbor Day Foundation? Well, in a recent court filing, Musk told lawyers representing Unsworth that, despite his massive stock holdings in Tesla and SpaceX, he was financially illiquid, according to The Los Angeles Times.



So it is surprising that Musk has the cash on hand to help MrBeast plant all those trees for charity.

