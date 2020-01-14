Kia Sonet Spotted Testing On Roads; This Is How Kia’s Latest SUV Looks! (Debut At 2020 Auto Expo)

As per the reports, the Kia Motor India Limited will be debuting the Carnival premium MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo.



Ka’s Latest SUV: Kia Sonet



According to sources, this model will be brought into the country via CKD route and sold here to rival Toyota’s top-selling Innova Crysta and is expected to be priced around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).



It is expected that this South Korean auto major could surprise us by displaying the near-production version of its third product for India, a subcompact SUV codenamed QYi.



Kia Sonnet spotted

What About The Testing And Debut For QYi?



The interesting part is that the five-seater has already been spied testing on public roads with heavy camouflage and it appears to be the next global SUV from the brand pertaining to domestic as well as international markets.



Kia Sonnet spotted on the roads

Also it is expected that QYi could be christened the Sonet and is believed to make commercial debut in the middle of the year.



If we talk about the positioning then It will be positioned below the Seltos and share underpinnings with Hyundai’s successfully running Venue.



What Is The Company’s Vision Behind Kia QYi?



With the launch of this model, the company aspires to not only strengthen Kia’s local portfolio but also give the company a much needed footing into one of the hotly contested segments catering high volumes.



This is how Kia Sonnet looks

They say that despite having plenty of commonalities with the Venue, the Kia QYi or Sonet will have distinctive characteristics and the test prototypes do indicate the same.



What About The Design Specification Of Kia QYi?



If we talk about the design, the exterior boasts the signature Tiger Nose front grille and sharp headlamps as opposed to the dual split unit on the Venue.



While the busy front fascia is also fitted with round shaped fog lamps and wide air intakes and the rear of the Kia QYi comprises horizontal LED tail lamps.



Further features include raked windshield, 16-inch alloy wheels and tall pillars.



Although, the interior will be different from the Venue but expect the equipment list to be equally packed as its cousin with less use of physical buttons.



Apart from this, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Kia’s UVO Connect technology with in-car functions, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, etc.



Considering the powertrain, it will likely use the same engines from Venue such as a 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel sourced from Seltos.

