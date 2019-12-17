Contractor Robbed Of Rs 80 Lakh Via Online Fraud; Pune Police Recovers 100% Of Money Within 24 Hours!

Another case of fraud has been uncovered, however, this story has a positive ending – the victim got the amount back within 24 hours only!



This incident has happened in Pune, that too with a government contractor, and the amount that was scammed was a huge Rs. 80 lakhs.



The cyber police station of Pune is to be credited for the quick line of action that they took, due to which the government contractor was able to save his 80 lakhs.



Find out how this happened and what went down right here!



Government Contractor Robbed Of Rs. 80 Lakh By Unknown Fraudsters



The victim, a government contractor who owns a company in Pune, registered a complaint that Rs. 80 lakh had been transferred from his bank account by the fraudsters. He approached the cyber police at once.



Officials of the Pune cyber police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar and Senior Police Inspector Jayram Paigude, immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.



The police officials found out that the money had been transferred to an account of one Globe Impex Traders. This account was in the Jaipur branch of Dena Bank.



Rs. 80 Lakhs Recovered From Fraudsters: Find Out How!



The police then contacted the officials of Dena Bank and also sent an email to them explaining the whole situation. As soon as they were contacted, they jumped into action and the whole transaction of the amount of Rs. 80 lakhs was frozen.



In addition to that, the money was also transferred back to the bank account of the company of the complainant.



However, the officials weren’t able to trace back the fraudsters who attempted to con the government contractor, but investigation regarding the same is still in progress. All this was made possible by the quick action taken by Pune City Police’s cyber police station.